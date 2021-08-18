RE Advisers Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $226,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,347,316.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Crandell sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $150,985.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,310,408 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.62. 18,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,510. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.87.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The business had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.