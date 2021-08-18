Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for True North Commercial REIT (TNT.UN)

True North Commercial REIT (TSE: TNT.UN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2021 – True North Commercial REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$6.75 to C$7.75.

8/5/2021 – True North Commercial REIT had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$7.25 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – True North Commercial REIT had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$7.50 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – True North Commercial REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.50. They now have a “market perfom” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – True North Commercial REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.25 to C$7.50.

Shares of TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$7.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$664.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43. True North Commercial REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$7.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.49%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

