Regis (NYSE:RGS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “
RGS stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $254.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Regis has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.64.
About Regis
Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.
Featured Article: Trade Deficit
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regis (RGS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.