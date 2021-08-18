Regis (NYSE:RGS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

RGS stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $254.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Regis has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Regis by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Regis by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Regis by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regis by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Regis by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

