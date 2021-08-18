Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Short Interest Up 78.6% in July

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the July 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Reinvent Technology Partners stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. Reinvent Technology Partners has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,392,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners by 2,546.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after buying an additional 1,145,925 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners by 1,005.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,097,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after buying an additional 998,471 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners by 749.4% during the first quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 849,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 749,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners by 25.0% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

