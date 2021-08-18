RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) PT Raised to $182.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.71.

NYSE:RNR opened at $163.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $142.61 and a 12-month high of $187.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.13.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

