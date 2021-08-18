Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Up 53.8% in July

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the July 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS RNECY traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 90,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,529. Renesas Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

