Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) General Counsel Sells $201,948.87 in Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $201,948.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Bowen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77.

On Monday, May 24th, Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60.

Shares of REGI opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.20.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,494,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

