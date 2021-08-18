Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) General Counsel Sells $201,948.87 in Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $201,948.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Eric Bowen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77.
- On Monday, May 24th, Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60.
Shares of REGI opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.20.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,494,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.
About Renewable Energy Group
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.