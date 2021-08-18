Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Down 47.8% in July

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the July 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTOKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

RTOKY traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $40.75. 32,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,242. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.