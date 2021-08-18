Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Down 47.8% in July

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the July 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of equities analysts have commented on RTOKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
RTOKY traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $40.75. 32,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,242. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.78.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.
