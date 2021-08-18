Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Codex DNA, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Codex DNA in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Codex DNA’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.57 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ DNAY opened at $12.88 on Monday. Codex DNA has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Codex DNA during the second quarter worth $198,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at $330,000.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

