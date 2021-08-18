Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kamada Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kamada in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%.

KMDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.00. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Kamada by 56.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kamada by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kamada during the first quarter worth about $276,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

