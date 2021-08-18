Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.62

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 70070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RVI. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Retail Value from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06. The company has a market cap of $539.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVI. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Value during the first quarter worth $22,074,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Value by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,982,000 after buying an additional 602,196 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new position in Retail Value during the first quarter worth $10,182,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Value during the first quarter worth $9,529,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Value by 106.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after buying an additional 316,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Value

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

