Reviewing AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) & Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AFC Gamma and Rafael, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 2 4 0 2.67 Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

AFC Gamma currently has a consensus price target of $26.94, suggesting a potential upside of 31.48%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Rafael.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AFC Gamma and Rafael’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $5.25 million 63.96 $4.31 million N/A N/A Rafael $4.91 million 170.61 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

AFC Gamma has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A Rafael -414.17% -4.52% -4.31%

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Rafael on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

