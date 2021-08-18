Reviewing Stryve Foods (SNAX) & The Competition

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ: SNAX) is one of 28 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Stryve Foods to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods’ rivals have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Stryve Foods and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stryve Foods Competitors 352 1218 1245 33 2.34

Stryve Foods presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 144.70%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 14.30%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.3% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51% Stryve Foods Competitors -1.01% 6.93% 2.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stryve Foods and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A -$580,000.00 -43.79 Stryve Foods Competitors $9.08 billion $1.11 billion 4.69

Stryve Foods’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Stryve Foods rivals beat Stryve Foods on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.