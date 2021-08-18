RFG Advisory LLC Buys 110 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,205,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $309.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.15. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $221.60 and a 1-year high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.