RFG Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 70,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA opened at $99.69 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.21.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.