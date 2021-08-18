RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Shares of AMT opened at $286.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

