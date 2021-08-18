RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

DUK opened at $107.71 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.06. The firm has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.