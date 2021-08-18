RFG Advisory LLC Sells 298 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after buying an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,765,000 after buying an additional 340,798 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,655,000 after purchasing an additional 251,114 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,229,000 after purchasing an additional 224,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,202,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,318,000 after purchasing an additional 171,323 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $233.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.44. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

