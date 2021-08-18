Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,916 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 2.30% of Coda Octopus Group worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 106,000.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Shares of Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $93.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CODA shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Coda Octopus Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, insider Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $71,099.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,298 shares in the company, valued at $259,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Midgley sold 16,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $153,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,981 shares of company stock worth $716,273. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.