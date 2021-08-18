Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of G. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,625 shares of company stock worth $6,589,224. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

