Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,267 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Cerus worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,266 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerus stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 57.50% and a negative return on equity of 62.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand.

