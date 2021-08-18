Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OSPN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 8,391.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alfred A. Nietzel bought 10,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $188,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Worth bought 5,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,225.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,081 shares of company stock worth $883,961. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 0.58. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

