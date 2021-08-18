Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 2,628 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Magnite by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 32.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 261.93 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.78. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. Analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

In other Magnite news, Director Douglas S. Knopper sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $334,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,806.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $491,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,919.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,766 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

