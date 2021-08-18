Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 4,325 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.36% of MiX Telematics worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 529,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,808 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after acquiring an additional 273,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 28.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIXT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics Limited has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.48.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.07 million. On average, analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.0687 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.62%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

