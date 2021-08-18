Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Takes Position in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 441,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRMD. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KRMD. TheStreet cut Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of KRMD opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.34 million, a PE ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 0.50. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $98,503.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.