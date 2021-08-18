Richard D. Matricaria Sells 2,739 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $108,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MMI stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $41.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 10.5% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 33,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 37.8% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 106.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

