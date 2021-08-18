RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.330-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $390.50 million-$393.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.47 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.300 EPS.

RNG traded up $5.48 on Wednesday, reaching $249.61. 29,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.95 and a beta of 0.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $423.85.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total transaction of $1,045,040.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,947 shares in the company, valued at $51,715,633.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,511,132.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,156 shares in the company, valued at $53,282,674.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $14,218,880. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

