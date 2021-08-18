Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Down to $76.83

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.83, but opened at $74.89. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $74.98, with a volume of 55,955 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CLSA lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

The company has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 50,892 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 67,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,249 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 416.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 8,818 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

