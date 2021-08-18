Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Insider James J. Jeter Sells 7,250 Shares of Stock

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $62.76 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. Analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth about $96,380,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,936 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,504,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,467,000 after acquiring an additional 906,030 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. William Blair cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

