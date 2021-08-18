RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.50 target price on the stock.

TSE RIV opened at C$1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.85. RIV Capital has a one year low of C$0.65 and a one year high of C$3.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$230.74 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25.

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that RIV Capital will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

