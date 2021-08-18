Robert A. Eberle Sells 1,847 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $71,054.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.58. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAY. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.