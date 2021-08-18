Robert A. Eberle Sells 1,847 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $71,054.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.58. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.
Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAY. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
