Robin Hayes Sells 1,000 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $15,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,926.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $14,860.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $15,530.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $18,260.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $19,100.00.

Shares of JBLU opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.64. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

