ROCKI (ROCKS) Price Hits $0.84 on Major Exchanges

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKS) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, ROCKI has traded 66.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROCKI has a market cap of $6.80 million and $540,362.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00053407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00127461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00150697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,418.96 or 1.00222955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.07 or 0.00887226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,081.00 or 0.06798639 BTC.

About ROCKI

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,056,195 coins. The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using US dollars.

