Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Short Interest Update

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RKSCF remained flat at $$0.49 on Wednesday. Rockshield Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.46.
Rockshield Capital Company Profile
Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Rockshield Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockshield Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.