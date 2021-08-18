Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Short Interest Update

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RKSCF remained flat at $$0.49 on Wednesday. Rockshield Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.46.

Get Rockshield Capital alerts:

Rockshield Capital Company Profile

Rockshield Capital Corp. engages in the provision of venture capital funding to early stage seed investments and investment in marketable securities. The company was founded on October 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Rockshield Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockshield Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.