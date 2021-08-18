Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells $28,241,600.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ROKU traded down $12.32 on Wednesday, reaching $344.72. 3,034,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,369,982. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $406.98. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.60 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.87 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Roku by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 71.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Roku by 29.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

