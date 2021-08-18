Router Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.11 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $4.74 or 0.00010534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $28.30 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,968,523 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Router Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Router Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

