Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FCOR opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.94. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $57.39.

