Royal Bank of Canada Has $565,000 Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,286 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,784,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,143,000 after acquiring an additional 344,270 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,002,000 after buying an additional 78,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after buying an additional 85,562 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $18,483,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at $865,225.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $516,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of The Bancorp stock opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.45.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. Analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

