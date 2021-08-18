Royal Bank of Canada Increases Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$52.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.71.

Shares of TSE:HCG opened at C$41.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.19. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$21.00 and a 52-week high of C$42.23.

In other Home Capital Group news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total transaction of C$59,045.46.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

