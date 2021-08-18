Royal Bank of Canada Increases Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.50 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SMU.UN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.81.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

