Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s previous close.

BASE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

BASE stock opened at $34.71 on Monday. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $37.78.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

