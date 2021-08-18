Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 30,800 Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of Surface Oncology worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SURF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 986,495 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85,190 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the first quarter worth $153,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

In other news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $1,798,008.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SURF opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

