Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RY opened at $103.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.08. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.69.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

