Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,248 Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 97.7% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 40,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150,128 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter worth about $488,000. Institutional investors own 50.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.69.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $39.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.58.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. Analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

