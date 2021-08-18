Ruler Protocol (RULER) Hits Market Cap of $86,162.65

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $23.04 or 0.00051411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $86,162.65 and $120,714.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00053479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00131021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00150865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,923.67 or 1.00222507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.48 or 0.00895680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.55 or 0.06803389 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

