Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s previous close.

RYAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

RYAN stock opened at $29.47 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $30.55.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

