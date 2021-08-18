Ryo Currency (RYO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,588.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0655 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 39.8% higher against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $2.08 million and $7,588.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,784.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.43 or 0.06780469 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $647.55 or 0.01414339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.64 or 0.00379252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00143507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.53 or 0.00569029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.97 or 0.00347211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.72 or 0.00313903 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 31,911,995 coins and its circulating supply is 31,794,682 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.