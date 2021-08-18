Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,413 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.35.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.76.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

