Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SZGPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

SZGPY opened at $4.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.20. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.07.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

