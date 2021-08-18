Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SAXPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sampo Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SAXPY stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

